Rihanna's First New Song in 6 Years is a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Getty

Rihanna is making her return to music for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack

Disney announced Rihanna has new music for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack with an original song titled "Lift Me Up."

Rihanna, who has not released music as a lead artist since 2016, will drop the single on Friday, October 28th.

"Lift Me Up" is a tribute to the legacy and life of late actor Chadwick Boseman, the star of the first Black Panther movie, and was written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler. Boseman died at the age of 43 after a private battle with cancer in 2020.

The song marks the beginning of Rihanna's next era, and will be released via her Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records. The song will be available before the rest of the film's album, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By", which releases November 4th.