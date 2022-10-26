Selena Gomez Cancels Jimmy Fallon Interview After Testing Positive for COVID

Getty / Instagram

The actress shared a photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday afternoon of herself lying on the couch with a blanket and her two dogs on the floor next to her. Gomez wrote alongside it: "I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok."

"A friendly reminder that covid is still out there," she added. "Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all."

Gomez’s appearance on Fallon was highly anticipated as she was going on to promote her AppleTV+ documentary "My Mind and Me", which focuses on mental health and growing up in the entertainment industry. The documentary is scheduled to release November 4th. This would also be her first public appearance since her now viral photo with Hailey Bieber. The two posed together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' annual gala.