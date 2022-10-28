Christina Applegate Shares 'Fancy' Cane Options Ahead of First Event Since MS Diagnosis

Getty

"Walking sticks are now part of my new normal," wrote the actress, who revealed her MS diagnosis in August 2021.

Christina Applegate is opening up about a tool that's become a part of her "new normal" amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the 50-year-old actress shared a photo that featured a series of "fancy" cane options that she may use for a "very important ceremony" she has coming up, which will be her first event since she was diagnosed with MS last year.

Alongside a photo of the canes, Applegate wrote, "I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."

A Twitter user replied to the "Dead to Me" star, writing that their "favorite" type of walking sticks are "activator poles." The fan added that the canes, "have a hand rest which is really nice to have. Not pretty but good quality."

In response, Applegate said that activator poles -- which help with balance and mobility -- are what she uses "daily."

"Love mine," she wrote. "But these events I wanted fancy I guess. My activator has stickers that say FUMS so wasn’t sure if that was appropriate haha."

This comes a little over a year after Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis on Twitter in August 2021, writing that she had been diagnosed "a few months" prior to sharing the devastating news.

"It's been a strange journey," she wrote at the time. In the time since her diagnosis, the Emmy winner shared that she has "been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition." Applegate also admitted that "it's been a tough road."

In a follow-up tweet, the "Married with Children" alum shared a piece of advice she'd received from a friend of hers who also has MS. "We wake up and take the indicated action," she quoted. "And that's what I do."

She then asked for privacy "as I go through this thing."

On her 50th birthday last November, which fell on Thanksgiving, Applegate took to Twitter to share an inspiring message with fans as she celebrated the milestone birthday following her MS diagnosis.

"Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one," she wrote.

"Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you," she added. "May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try."

MS is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. It can impact the flow of information from the brain to the body -- though it manifests differently in different patients -- and is incurable.

There have been other celebrities who have shared their own journey with MS, including Jack Osbourne, Jamie Lynn Sigler and Selma Blair. Applegate and Blair co-starred in the 2002 film "The Sweetest Thing" with Cameron Diaz.