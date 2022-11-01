Texas Woman 'Playing' with Gun at Halloween Party Shoots 18-Month-Old In Chest, Police Say

Bexar County Sheriff's Office

The child's parents reportedly believed a cell phone had exploded in the baby's hands.

33-year-old Eloisa Fraga has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a gun she was allegedly handling fired and struck an 18-month-old child.

Per Fox 29 in San Antonio, Texas, the kid's parents brought the unconscious child to the hospital on Sunday night, saying they believed a cell phone the baby was holding had exploded, wounding its torso. But that didn't match the injuries and the hospital called police.

"After medical staff began treatment, it was confirmed that the wound was a gunshot wound," the San Antonio Police Department tells TooFab, adding that the victim's parents said they "did not know how the incident occurred" while at a Halloween gathering that same evening.

The pair did say they heard "a loud 'pop,'" and then noticed the injury.

According to the arrest report, an investigation showed a bullet actually struck the cell phone and then hit the child in the chest.

Witnesses at the party reportedly told police they saw Fraga, as Fox 29 put it, "playing recklessly with a pistol when it went off, hitting the child" and identified her from a photo. Per KSAT, she was not at the scene when police returned on Sunday, an arrest warrant was issued and she was taken into custody on Monday.

San Antonio Police tells TooFab that the investigation is ongoing and the parents of the child are cooperating. The victim is also in stable condition.