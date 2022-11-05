Kardashian-Jenner Family & Friends Dressed Up As Kris Jenner For Her Birthday Celebration

Instagram/Getty

It's safe to say that the Kar-Jenner family knows how to throw an epic party, but they pulled out all the stops for Kris Jenner's birthday.

As shown in social media posts shared on Friday, Kris' daughters -- Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie, as well as her granddaughter North -- all dressed up in hilarious costumes for Kris' 67th birthday dinner, with all of the girls transforming into the momager by wearing famous Kris outfits and donning short-haired wigs.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney all shared footage on their Instagram Stories, revealing their incredible outfits, while also offering an inside look into the birthday dinner.

"Okay, it's my mom's birthday dinner and it was 'dress up as your best Kris,'" Kim, 42, said in a clip as she filmed herself in a bathroom mirror. "Does this one look familiar guys?"

The Skims founder -- who was wearing an emerald green sequined dress -- then shared where the look came from by posting a video of Kris rocking the same dress. In the clip -- which reportedly dates back to 2011 -- the mother of six can be seen lip-synching and dancing to "Lady Marmalade." The video resurfaced and went viral on TikTok over the summer, creating what became known as the "Krissed" trend.

Kim went on to reveal Khloe, Kylie, and Kourtney's looks, and shared the inspiration behind each outfit. Khloe, 38, emulated the infamous photo of a blonde Kris sitting on the couch while wearing a white outfit printed with red roses, a cream fur shawl and sunglasses as she poses with a martini glass. Khloe recreated the look to a t, right down to the short, blonde wig and martini glass.

As Kim pointed out, Kylie, 25, was "1989 Kris" as she wore a long, black-sequined gown, black pumps and sunglasses. Kourtney, 43, meanwhile, dressed up as "Thank U, Next" Kris, recreating the outfit Kris wore in Ariana Grande's music video for the track: a baby pink tracksuit. She even carried a video camera to complete the look. (You're doing amazing, sweetie!)

Khloe also posted more from the fabulous birthday dinner on her Stories, while Kourtney shared a hilarious TikTok in which she attempted to partake in the "Krissed" trend by trying to trick her followers into believing she actually cut her hair.

As shown in TikToks shared to their joint mother-daughter account, Kim's 9-year-old daughter, North West, also joined in on the fun and dressed up as her grandmother. North posted a behind-the-scenes video of the get-ready process, including her and her mom getting prepped for their short-haired wigs.

North also shared a hilarious video of Kim -- wearing her emerald green Kris outfit -- dancing to "Lady Marmalade," a nod, of course, to the viral video.

Check out videos and footage from Kris' birthday celebration, above, and below!

Meanwhile, it wasn't just Kris' family who dressed up as her for the birthday dinner, but seemingly all of the other guests as well, including Melanie Griffith, who revealed her costume on Instagram. The 65-year-old actress rocked an all-black look, including a long-sleeve top with feathered sleeves, black pants and matching black sunglasses. And like everyone else, Melanie donned a short-haired wig.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRIS! I love you soooo much," she captioned her post. "Kourtney threw a wonderful birthday dinner with all of Kris's daughters and BFF's and to surprise her, we all dressed up as Kris! Here I am glamming and hamming it up on my way to her. Soooooo much fun!! 😘"

The day after the dinner, Saturday, November 5, marked Kris' actual birthday. In honor of the reality star's special day, Kim and Kris posted sweet birthday tributes on social media.

"Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner. We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it's like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun!" Kim wrote alongside a series of black-and-white photos of Kim with Kris and the family. "That's who you are! Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it's like to be your daughter. No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time."

"Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much," added Kim, who shares North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West.

Khloe also posted a heartfelt tribute to Kris, sharing a carousel of photos of herself and her mom throughout the years.

"Happy birthday to the most astounding human beings on this planet, my queen, my angel, my mommy, my bestie," she began in the lengthy caption. "@krisjenner you are so pure, so majestic, made with so much love, made with an unmatched amount of patience and dedication to the ones you love. Your capacity for love, understanding, kindness, forgiveness, empathy is seemingly endless. Your nonjudgmental heart is made of solid gold."

"Words cannot convey how grateful and proud I am to be called your daughter. It is a badge of honor that I wear proudly," Khloe continued, before expressing her gratitude toward her mom by listing all of the reasons she's thankful for Kris, including thanking her for all the "unconditional love that you show us every single day."

The Good American founder then concluded, "My wish for you on your birthday is that you remember just how incredibly loved, valued, adored and respected you are by SO many people. You are the life of every party. You change the energy in every single room you walk into. Your presence is powerful and you leave us always wanting more of you. Never change how f---ing fabulous you are. I pray I am lucky enough to be a small percent of who you are. Mommy, I love you. I love you. I love you. I love you. I could never thank you enough for all that you are to me. Happy birthday my queen 👑❤️."

