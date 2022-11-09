Rebel Wilson Shares Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter's Name

Getty

"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one"

Rebel Wilson is revealing the inspiration behind her daughter's unique moniker.

After announcing the arrival of her first child via surrogate, the "Pitch Perfect" alum announced her newborn's name, Royce Lilian Elizabeth Wilson.

In an interview with People Magazine, Wilson shared how important it was to find a unique title beginning with the letter "R" for her little girl.

"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," Rebel also explained the thinking behind her daughter's middle names, "Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire."

Royce and her mother both share the middle name Elizabeth, the 42-year-old actress shared that she was given the name "after the late Queen."

Earlier this week, Wilson broke the news of her baby’s birth in a post to Instagram by sharing a sweet photo of Royce dressed in a pink onesie and unicorn socks.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" she gushed in her caption. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

She also called her daughter the "BEST gift" she’d ever received, "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable," she continued. "I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there!"

The “Senior Year” star has been open about her desire to have children and disclosed that she had lost 80lbs in order to kick start her fertility journey.

Back in May, Wilson shared that she had visited a fertility doctor in 2019 who told her she'd have a much better chance freezing and harvesting viable eggs if she got healthier.

"He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier,'" Wilson recalled to People. "I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."