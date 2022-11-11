Megan Fox Hits Back at Troll Accusing Her of Not Shaving Her Bikini Line In New Halloween Photos

Instagram / Getty

Fox expertly responded to a follower who said the actress was "now off my 'list.'"

Megan Fox is just "devastated" one of her fans is a little less hot for her after she shared some new photos from Halloween.

On Thursday, the actress posted a series of videos and pictures from her Halloween prep alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, as the two appeared to dress up as Zelda and Link as one of their couples costumes this year.

The high slits on Fox's skirt showed off some serious skin, with one fan mistakenly believing the photos also shed light on her grooming habits. "All that money and she can't buy a razor. She's now off my 'list,'" they wrote.

Fox herself hit back pretty quickly, sarcastic as ever.

"Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Either way I'm devastated to be off your list," she responded. "Was hoping you'd wife me."

Fox has had the pelvis tattoo for years, showing it off in various bikini pics throughout the early 2010s. At the time, it read "Brian," a tribute to then-husband Brian Austin Green.

While she has gotten some of her ink removed in recent years, it's unclear if she altered this one at all after their split.

Fox and Green were married from 2010 until 2021 and share three children, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Megan rebounded with MGK and the two got engaged in January of this year.