Megan Fox Got to Meet Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green's New Baby with Sharna Burgess

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared what went down when Fox first met her one-month-old son with Green.

"She came in and got some Zane snuggle time," Burgess said, adding that it "was wonderful and really great to see."

According to Burgess, Fox told the new mom that Zane was "super cute and such a chill baby." Burgess could only agree with that take on the newborn, agreeing that "it's amazing how chill he is."

"He doesn't cry," she shared. "We've had no tears yet."

She called him a "social butterfly," saying he's down to snuggle with anyone. "He’s like, ‘Oh, you are gonna hold me now? Cool. No worries.’ And he just goes in anyone’s arms and relaxes," she explained.

Fox and Green share three sons, Noah (9), Bodhi (8) and Journey (5). And it's not just Fox who's enjoyed some quality "Zane snuggle time." Burgess says Green's boys are very involved with the new baby, too.

"They are obsessed with him. They come in every morning, they sneak in, they tiptoe to see if they can see baby Zane," she told the outlet. "They love giving him love and kisses. They love him so much. They think he’s the cutest thing ever."