Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Opens Up About Erich Schwer Split

Gabby talked about the breakup with DWTS partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Gabby Windey is breaking her silence after parting ways with Erich Schwer.

The 31-year-old "Bachelorette" star explained why she and Schwer decided to end their relationship while taping a rehearsal for "Dancing With the Stars."

"The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life," she told dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy. She then doubled down on her rationale and stated they "weren't each other's best match."

Though she and the 29-year-old have gone their separate ways, Windey revealed she looks to her parents for positive examples of love in her life. "I'm just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship, like never placing blame," she continued. "I want to channel that kind of everlasting love in this dance."

The couple met when Schwer competed on Windey's season of "The Bachelorette" and later got engaged in the reality competition's season finale in September.

"When I met you, I, like, immediately was 100 percent myself. I've never met anybody that I felt that comfortable with — that deep of a connection. I felt like I really knew you for years," Schwer confessed in his proposal at the time. "I didn't know it, but I had met my soulmate. … You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met. It’s you and me until the wheels fall off. I’m head over heels in love with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

Eagle-eyed fans began to speculate they had split after the former Denver Broncos cheerleader stopped wearing her engagement ring while performing on DWTS and Schwer stopped attending tapings of the show.

"Life is just really busy for the both of us right now," Windey told Fox News in October, further fueling breakup rumors. "So I understand their concern but we're just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."