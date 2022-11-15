Hilarie Burton Calls Out 'Bigot' Candace Cameron Bure After 'Traditional Marriage' Comment

Getty

"Ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

Candace Cameron Bure opened up about leaving Hallmark Channel behind for the Christian-focused Great American Family in a new interview -- and caught serious criticism from fellow former Hallmark regular Hilarie Burton in the process.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal dropped a profile on the "Fuller House" actress in which she explained her decision to start doing holiday movies for the new channel, praising the network as being filled with "Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

She criticized Hallmark, calling it "a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership," before saying same-sex couples likely wouldn't be featured in Great American Family's programming. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she told WSJ.

Bill Abbott, chief executive of Great American Media -- who used to head Hallmark -- added, "it's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends. There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

As Bure and Abbott's comments started going viral on Twitter, "One Tree Hill" alum Burton -- who starred in a ton of Hallmark holiday movies herself before taking her talents to Lifetime -- was quick to call them both out.

"Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy," wrote Burton. "But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

"Now they're just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s--- out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark," she continued. "Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn't a 'trend.' That guy and his network are disgustig [sic]. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."

In 2019, Burton claimed she walked away from a Hallmark movie after she "insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting" -- and was allegedly denied.

"I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my requests were honored, I was told 'take it or leave it.' I left it and the paycheck," she said at the time. "S----y being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear. But? Id walk away again in a heartbeat. The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there. I’ve been loudly cheering for @lifetimetv all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it. Love is love."

She added that, thanks to husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan working "his ass off," she had the "luxury to choose morals over paying bills," acknowledging not everyone has the same privilege. "If I had to cover our mortgage and was told 'take it or leave it,' I'd be f---ed."