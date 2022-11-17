Tori Spelling Shares Sweet Dean McDermott Birthday Tribute Amid Ongoing Marriage Speculation

Getty

Dean also praised his "gorgeous wife" in his own post.

Tori Spelling is wishing her husband Dean McDermott a happy birthday, as the two continue to show signs their marriage is AOK after ongoing speculation of a split.

The "90210" alum took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a throwback photo of McDermott holding one of their children after they were born. "Happy Birthday to a great dad of 6 @imdeanmcdermott," Spelling captioned the post.

Following the "Messyness" star's tribute, McDermott took to his own Instagram account to share a video montage highlighting some of his previous birthday celebrations. Clips included a sushi dinner with Tori and snaps of their parties with their kids.

"So many beautiful birthday memories with my beautiful family and gorgeous wife @torispelling," he captioned the post. "I'm a lucky man!!"

Tori and Dean said "I do" back in May 2006. The couple have five children together: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. Dean is also father to 24-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex Mary Jo Eustace.

Speculation around their relationship first began in June 2021 when after they were both spotted without their wedding rings. In a November 2021 appearance on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, Spelling also revealed that the pair were sleeping in separate beds.

"What is really going on? You put the wedding ring on. Are things OK?" asked the host Jeff Lewis at the time. "Because I feel like the last time you were here things were good, you were having sex. Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?"

She responded, "You know what? Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed."

McDermott was also noticeably missing on their family’s annual holiday card and the couple spent the New Years holiday apart.

In recent months, however, they've been putting on a more united front.

In October, Tori shared a rare family photo including Dean as the family went to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. Earlier this week, meanwhile, Dean addressed any speculation of a split by telling The Sun, "Everything is amazing. Everything's great. We're having a lot of fun."