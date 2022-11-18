Al Roker Recovering After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots in His Leg & Lungs

Getty

Al Roker is opening up about the health emergency that has left him absent from the "Today" show for two weeks.

On Friday, the weather anchor took to Instagram to share that he's currently in recovery after he was hospitalized for blood clots.

Alongside a photo of a bouquet of flowers, Roker, 68, wrote, "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he added. "Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Fans, celebrities and journalists alike -- including several of Roker's fellow "Today" co-hosts -- took to the comments section to wish Roker a speedy recovery.

"Today with Hoda & Jenna" hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager both commented. "Al Roker -- hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo," wrote Kotb, while Bush Hager added, "Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!"

"Today's" Savannah Guthrie wrote, "You're the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!! ❤️"

NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer commented, "Love you Al and praying every day for a speedy recovery!," while "Today" anchor Craig Melvin said, "Love you brother…can't wait to have you back!"

Actress Octavia Spencer wrote, "Praying for you, dear friend!"

Food Network star Ina Garten also chimed in, writing, "Get well soon Al!! Scary stuff but nothing like great doctors! ❤️❤️"

"Get well fast Al. See you at the Polo Bar," added Bravo's Andy Cohen.

Since 1996, Roker has been a full-time weather presenter on the "Today" show.

During his absence for the past couple of weeks, Dreyer has been filling in for Roker. On Friday's episode of "Today," Dreyer, Guthrie, Melvin, Kotb and Carson Daly sent their fellow anchor a heartfelt message of support.

"He's in good spirits, we've all talked to him," Guthrie said, while Kotb added, "He's in great spirits."

"Not that you need us to tell you how incredible Al is but the first time I called him he immediately said, 'Hey Dylly Dill, how are the boys?'" Dreyer said. "How are you going to ask about the kids? That's classic Al."