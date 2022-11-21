Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck 'Makes Me Happiest' In Loved Up Instagram Post

Instagram

The two take their PDA to social media.

Jennifer Lopez is getting loud about her love for Ben Affleck.

Over the weekend, the singer/actress shared a video of her and her husband to social media -- with audio featuring the P!nk song "Try," while a child's voice says, "Guys I did it! I found the person that makes me happiest!"

In the video, the two are seen embracing and looking at the camera. Lopez is softly smiling, while Affleck chews a piece of gum before breaking out into a grin as well after the kid's declaration.

The "Hustlers" actress also captioned the post with some seasonal emojis, including an autumn leaf, turkey, and red heart.

Shortly after posting, the comments started to fill with adorable emojis from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Paris Hilton commented two smiling faces with hearts around it, Jenna Dewan commented two red hearts, and "Jersey Shore" star Snooki left three groaning emojis ... from adorableness, we can only assume.

Leslie Mann also left a heart.

Lopez and Affleck got married this past August in Savannah, Georgia, following another quickie wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July. The pair rekindled their love for one another after both coming out of relationships: Lopez with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Affleck with his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas.

When describing the beginnings of her relationship with Affleck in a recent interview with Vogue, she said, "The two of us, we lost each other and found each other. Not to discredit anything in between that happened, because all those things were real too. All we've ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you're very young and wonder if you can have that again."

She also explained why she took his last name.

"My legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem. … It's not traditional," she said. "It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move, you know what I mean? I'm very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person."