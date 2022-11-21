Brandy Reprises Cinderella Role for New Disney 'Descendants' Movie

Everett Collection

Get ready to feel like it is 1997!

Nothing is impossible -- because after 25 years, Brandy is returning to her iconic role of Cinderella!

Disney announced Monday that she will once again step into the character's glass slippers for the latest "Descendants" franchise movie, "The Pocketwatch."

The Mouse House described her version of the Disney princess as "elegant, warm, good-hearted and diplomatic," similar to her 1997 portrayal in "Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" back in 1997.

Brady will be notably joined by British singer and songwriter Rita Ora, who will be playing the tyrannical Queen of Hearts, "who rules over the kingdom of Wonderland with an iron fist."

The movie will once again return to "idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains" -- while also introducing Wonderland from "Alice In Wonderland."

"The expansive new story finds polar opposites Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out," reads a synopsis. "In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter's son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences."

Directed and produced by Jennifer Phang, other characters coming to the Disney movie include the daughter of Ursula (returning China Anne McClain) and her younger sister Ulyana (Dara Reneé), Ruby Rose Turner as the Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella and Joshua Colley's Hook.

Fans should also be excited to see Melanie Paxson in her popular role as The Fairy Godmother.