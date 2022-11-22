Coco Austin Breaks Down Over Mom Shaming, Ice-T Support During Emotional Tamron Hall Interview

Tamron Hall/Instagram

"You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of the bad."

The criticism Coco Austin has faced raising her daughter with Ice-T in the public eye clearly hasn't been easy for her.

On today's episode of "The Tamron Hall Show," Coco opens up about some of the backlash she's experienced since becoming a mom to daughter Chanel, 6. In recent years, she's been criticized for everything from her outfits around the child, her breastfeeding decisions, pushing her in a stroller and bathing her in the kitchen sink.

The subject came up after Hall surprised her guest with a special video message from Ice-T, who she said wanted to come to set and surprise her in person during the interview, but had to work at "Law & Order: SVU."

"This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco. You are the most incredible person I've ever met, the nicest person I've ever met, and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine," he said, causing Coco to get choked up. "I love you to death, 22 years baby, and it gets better every day. Love is love."

"As a mother, you don't hear that much. You don't hear that much from everybody," said Austin, explaining why the message hit her so hard.

"I have the whole world and I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she continued. "You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad and I know I'm a good mother because I dedicated the last six years --putting everything aside, my career, everything -- just for her."

She added that, "you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."