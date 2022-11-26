Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo with All Six of Her Kids on Thanksgiving

Instagram

"What I'm thankful for."

Madonna's Thanksgiving was a family affair.

On Friday, the pop icon revealed she celebrated the holiday with her six children, sharing a rare family shot of herself with all of her kids: Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle, 10.

The sweet family photo was among those Madonna, 64, posted on Instagram on Friday. The singer shared a series of photos from the family get-together, including a sultry mother-daughter photo of herself and Lourdes as well as other rare shots of her children.

Madonna also posted two solo images of herself in which she can be seen rocking an all-black sexy look for the holiday.

"What I'm thankful for…………. 💛 @lourdesleon @maisonrhed," the Grammy winner captioned the carousel of photos.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She also shared an inside look into the holiday affair in her Instagram Stories, including a photo of the gorgeous table setup and decorations.

According to the Daily Mail, Madonna was last spotted with her all of her children at her 64th birthday celebration in Sicily back in August.

Meanwhile, the "Like a Virgin" singer celebrated Thanksgiving with five of her six children last year as Rocco was noticeably absent at the time.