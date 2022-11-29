Country Artist Jake Flint Dead at 37 Just Hours After Wedding

Instagram

Flint passed away in his sleep, according to his publicist, after he and Brenda Cline were married on Saturday, November 26.

Jake Flint, a country music singer on the "Oklahoma Red Dirt" music scene, died just hours after his wedding on Saturday, November 26. He was 37.

While an exact cause of death has not yet been announced, Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, told The Oklahoman that he passed in his sleep.

"He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy," said Doyal. "As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome."

The Oklahoma music community flooded social media sites with messages of condolences and remembrances of Flint both as a musician and a warm-hearted, loving person.

His widow, Brenda Wilson, shared her grief on social media as well, posting to Facebook on Monday, "We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in."

"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," she continued. "My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."

In another post shared shortly after his death, Wilson shared video footage of their rainy day wedding, captioning it, "I don't understand."

Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, took to Facebook late Sunday night to mourn his passing. "I loved him much like a son," she wrote, per KTUL Fox 25. "The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."

"We need prayers -- it's all so surreal," she continued. "Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake's precious mother, his sister, and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever."