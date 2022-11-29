Jennifer Lopez Reveals Meaningful Message Ben Affleck Engraved Into Engagement Ring

Getty / Instagram

"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again."

Ben Affleck included secret messages to Jennifer Lopez on both of the engagement rings he proposed with -- and she's spilling on what they signify in a new interview.

Appearing on Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Monday, the 53-year-old "Jenny on the Block" singer opened up about the special touch Affleck had engraved onto the band of her massive green diamond engagement ring when he asked her to marry him the second time.

"not.going.anywhere." she shared it reads, before explaining the meaning behind the message.

"That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again," she said, "Like 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.'" J.Lo also revealed he had the word "sing" engraved in the pink Harry Winston, 6.1-carat rock he proposed with back in 2002.

The couple were engaged the first time around from 2002 to 2004, before they inevitably parted ways. Lopez wound up marrying Marc Anthony in 2004, just five months after her split from Affleck. She and Marc welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008, before they eventually split in 2011. She went on to date Casper Smart and Alex Rodriguez, the latter of whom she was engaged for two years before they called it quits in April 2021.

Affleck, meanwhile, went on to tie the knot with Jennifer Garner, who he was married to from 2005 to 2018. They share three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Though Jen and Ben reunited and finally tied the knot in July 2022, Lopez told Lowe that their initial break up was a particularly "painful" time in her life.

"I wouldn't even perform these records. It was so painful after we broke up," she admitted. "Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die."

Lopez confessed she struggled to write music after the breakup too.

"I didn't make music in that way that I did in 2002 until now ... It set me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right," she explained. "But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most, would never happen in Hollywood ending."

Lopez will reflect on her "tough childhood, unsuccessful relationships and the incredible emotional journey she has been on" on her upcoming album, "This Is Me ... Now," due out in 2023.