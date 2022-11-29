Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has Ovarian Cyst 'Size of an Apple'

Instagram/Getty

The model clarified that the mass in her lower stomach was "not a baby"

Hailey Bieber recently took to her Instagram Story to share a candid health update.

The 26-year-old posted a photo of her bare stomach and revealed she's been suffering symptoms of an ovarian cyst.

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she explained. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

Hailey was quick to clarify that the mass in her lower abdominal area was caused by the cyst and wrote "not a baby" next to her stomach.

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional," she continued. "Anyways … I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

Bieber has been vocal about her health issues and revealed earlier this year about being hospitalized after experiencing a mini-stroke otherwise known as Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA).

"I had a small blood clot that traveled through a hole in my heart that I was born with that never closed, and went to my brain," she explained during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I never knew I had the hole in my heart, so it's actually a blessing in disguise because then I discovered that and I had a procedure done to close it. So now I have a device in my heart forever."

Hailey isn't the only one dealing with her own health battles, her husband Justin Bieber announced in June he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which left half of his face paralyzed. The 28-year-old "Ghost" singer ended up canceling the rest of his "Justice" world tour due to his various health related struggles.