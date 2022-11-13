Celebrities Who Have Made Statements Against Anti-Semitism Since Kanye West's Tweets

Getty

Over the past few weeks, Kanye West has made headlines with an array of controversial and concerning opinions. Things came to a head in early October when Kanye began making hateful anti-Semitic remarks that got him banned from both Instagram and Twitter. The musician and entrepreneur didn't stop there though -- and doubled down on his comments in multiple interviews.

Although Kanye has since apologized to "the people that [he] hurt" with his comments, he's still rightfully facing ramifications for his actions. He's been dropped by CAA and both Balenciaga and Adidas have cut ties with him.

Not only is he facing repercussions in his professional life but he's also been called out by numerous other stars in Hollywood. Celebrities, including his ex Kim Kardashian, have spoken out against Kanye and condemned anti-Semitism. Meanwhile, Kanye has not responded to the backlash from other celebs.

Here's what those celebrities have had to say…

Kim Kardashian took a stand against Kanye in the wake of his anti-Semitic comments, tweeting that she did not share any of the same viewpoints as her former husband.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," Kim wrote on Twitter.

Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the first celebrities to speak out against Kanye, calling out the rapper for his hurtful words that came just days after Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. Not only did Jamie speak out on Twitter but she also condemned Kanye's actions during an appearance on the "Today" show.

"I burst into tears. Defcon Three on Jewish people? What are you doing? It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world, but…on Twitter? On a portal to pour that in? As if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough? I woke up and I thought…my grandparents? It's abhorrent. I hope he gets help -- I hope his children get help. It's terrible," Jamie said.

Sarah Silverman was another celebrity to quickly condemn Kanye for his comments about Jewish people. She took to Twitter to express her concern that no one had yet spoken out about his actions. Thankfully, many people shared their support in the days that followed.

"Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it's not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud," Sarah wrote.

Jerry Seinfeld's wife Jessica Seinfeld shared a short message of support for Jewish people on her Instagram in the hopes that it would become a post widely shared by many others. The post, which read, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people," ended up getting shared by numerous celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Jessica later posted that she was blown away by the response to her simple message, sharing that she believed the public’s support was already making a huge difference.

"Hateful words turn to hateful violence. Reinforcing that message on your own platform, big or small, means everything, and it's already making a difference. Let us use this moment as an example of what we can do for any group that needs us. 💙❤️," Jessia wrote.

Even before Kanye's anti-Semitic comments, Hailey Bieber found herself in the middle of the controversy surrounding the rapper. After Hailey showed her support for Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye had attacked for her comments about his "White Lives Matter" shirt, Kanye came after Hailey as well. After alleging the model had gotten a nose job and had dated Drake, he urged Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber to come "get your girl."

Despite facing backlash from Kanye for sharing her thoughts, Hailey decided to speak out again -- this time about Kanye's anti-Semitic comments. She re-shared Jessica Seinfeld’s message and added, "You cannot believe in god and be anti-Semitic. You cannot love god and support or condone hate speech. To love god is to love people. All people."

Amy Schumer was another celebrity to share Jessica's message, encouraging others to post it on their social media accounts as well. She also asked to start a discourse in the comment section of her post, asking people if they were aware of the repercussions of anti-Semitic remarks.

"Do you know what the Jewish community is afraid this will lead to? 1 in 2 people don't know the holocaust happened. Stand up. #neveragain," Amy wrote.

Josh Gad released an extended statement condemning Kanye's remarks, which he called "Neo-Nazi propaganda." In his post, he shared the story of his grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Greenblatt, who had been forced into Nazi concentration camps as children. Throughout their lives, they repeated the phrase "never forget" to friends and family -- and Josh took the opportunity to speak out and make sure that no one has forgotten the atrocities Jewish people faced.

"I vowed to never forget, but never imagined I would have to once again fear the dangers of this blind and ignorant hatred towards my people. Until today. This last week has truly shocked so many like myself into being reminded how quickly and easily hate can spread and find it's way into my own city, spoken by those who would dare to utter words once spoken by Hitler. I'm going to make this super clear: Kanye West is a raging f--king anti-Semite. His mental illness is not an excuse for his Neo-Nazi propaganda. I have friends who are bipolar. They don't suffer from vile bigotry and hate. I have stood with many again and again over the course of my life. My people are now under attack in a very disturbing and real way. Silence is no longer an option. Not when Nazi salutes are happening on the 405. Speak out now and speak out loudly. Lest we forget," Josh wrote.

David Schwimmer shared a powerful message on his Instagram, calling out Kanye for his hateful words, which he said are only contributing to the rise of anti-Semitism around the world. The actor explained that despite Jewish people making up only 2.4% of the population of the United States, they are the victims of more than 60% of all religious hate crimes.

"Whether or not Kanye West is mentally ill, there’s no question he is a bigot. His hate speech calls for violence against Jews. If you interpret his words any other way and defend him, guess what? You are racist. If we don’t call someone as influential as Kanye out for his divisive, ignorant and anti-Semitic words then we are complicit. Silence is complicity," David wrote.

Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter to show support for Jewish people, condemning anti-Semitism and sharing that she completely understood why her Jewish friends were scared for their families.

"Anti-semitism in any form is deplorable. In person. Online. Doesn't matter where. It's hate and it's unacceptable. Completely understand why my Jewish friends/ colleagues are frightened for their families. This is a very scary time," she wrote.

Following Kanye's comments, Maria Shriver expressed that she did not want anyone to underestimate the serious impacts of the rapper's actions. She took to Twitter to write that people from all backgrounds needed to unite against anti-Semitism.

"We all need to get onto it. Those kind of threats and that kind of language need to be condemned by all sides and all faiths. We should never get over something like this," Maria shared.

Florence Pugh was not only appalled by Kanye's comments but also the anti-Semitic actions she witnessed in the days that followed. She shared a photo from a display in Los Angeles that featured a group of people standing above a freeway with a banner that read "Kanye is right about the Jews."

"Any form of hate speech only encourages, it grows and spreads like a disease. Any whisper of anti-semitism is dangerous and needs to be addressed and taken down," Florence wrote on her Instagram Story.

She later called out Adidas for taking too much time to cut ties with Kanye, writing, "That was too long a wait for something so obvious. No thanks."

Chelsea Handler shared a video to express her solidarity with other Jewish people -- and demand that the media stop giving Kanye a platform to share his anti-Semitic views. She jokingly added that Kanye should be put in a locker away from others.

"As a Jewish woman, I am beseeching all media outlets to stop giving Kanye West airtime to spew anti-Semitic vitriol," Chelsea said.

Diane Warren called Kanye's comments "abhorrent" and later demanded that the rapper be banned from social media and dropped from all corporations that do business with him.

"A little reminder Kanye, using the word death and Jews in the same sentence when 6,000,000 Jews were murdered,2 out of 3 European Jews, is vile abhorrent and irresponsible+ U [should] be banned for life everywhere," Diane tweeted.

Kanye's former friend John Legend took to Twitter amid Kanye's controversial statements and although he didn't address the rapper by name, it appeared to be a diss towards him.

"Weird how all these 'free, independent thinkers' always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism," John tweeted.