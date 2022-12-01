Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What Size She Wears in Khloe Kardashian's Good American Jeans

Instagram

The reality star was also praised for flaunting her curves and showing off her "real" and "natural" body in new Instagram photos.

Kourtney Kardashian is proud of her curves and her jean size!

The Poosh founder recently shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she revealed her jean size. In the clip, Kourtney, 43, showcased a pair of denim from her sister Khloe Kardashian's brand, Good American. At one point in the footage, the reality star flashed the label, which revealed Kourt is a US size 4 and 27 waist size in the brand's jeans.

According to the beauty and wellness website Byrdie, the average clothing size for a woman is a size 14.

Instagram

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kourtney posted a series of stunning photos on Instagram in which she flaunted her curves in a sparkly co-ord set that featured a silver, sparkly crop top and matching skirt.

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise "The Kardashians" star for her proudly rocking her "real" and "natural body."

"i love that she's not afraid to show her real body. iconic," a user wrote, while another added, "We love a natural body, soft and beautiful! 😍"

Another fan chimed in, writing, "This is a breath of fresh air compared to the edited pics shoved in our faces 24/7."

"Wait…a celebrity…with a normal back?!" another added. "No ribs showing, no spine showing? Yeah that's very nice to see. 🥰

Kourtney recently opened up about loving her "thicker body" on an episode of "The Kardashians" back in October.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the episode, the mom of three shared that her body was going through some "changes" and she and her husband Travis Barker have been trying for a baby. Kourtney explained that Travis helped her to embrace "being curvier" -- and how she became a big fan of her new physique.

"So obviously my body's changed, but it was like all the hormones the doctors put me on," she said to her glam squad during a photoshoot, before going into more detail in a confessional.

"Eight months of IVF treatments has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically and I think it's taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes," she explained. "Everyone always comments in every photo I'm pregnant and obviously we wish that but if it's in God's plan, you know, then it is."

Kourtney told her squad that, every day, Travis "is like, 'You're perfect.'"

"If I make one complaint, he's like, 'You're perfect, you're so fine.' He's like, 'You're so fine, you've never been better' and now I'm like, I'm so into it," she continued, before saying that having a "partner who's so supportive of me and always complimenting me no matter what, it's just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now."

After exclaiming that she thinks her "ass is amazing" now, she said, "I'm so into my thicker body." She also said that she finds old photos of herself "when I was so skinny" so "cringey."