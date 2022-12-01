Mauricio Umansky Spills on Kyle, Kathy and Lisa Drama: 'I Went to Bed and Then All The S--t Happened'

Youtube

Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Unmasky was put in the hot seat about what he does or doesn't know about Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown in Aspen -- and the fallout involving both his wife and Lisa Rinna.

While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Wednesday, the 52-year-old reality TV star set the record straight about where he was when the drama went down at his family's vacation home.

"I actually was sleeping," he said, confirming his whereabouts while answering a fan question. "They stayed out really late that night, they all went out, they all went to the Caribou Club. I was with them until about midnight, maybe 12:30, then I got tired. I always do, anybody who knows me knows I got to bed early. I went home, I went to bed and then all the s--- happened."

When host Andy Cohen asked the real estate mogul for his reaction to Rinna and Hilton's separate accounts of what went down that night, he asked to "plead the fifth."

"That is a very loaded question, and you guys play the 'Plead the Fifth Amendment' here very often so I'm going to try to plead the fifth on that one," he said, before recalling the vibes the next morning to the best of his abilities. "But I can tell you, I woke up that night, late, it was early morning. Rinna was extraordinarily distraught from everything that she had heard and seen. Kathy had a hard time that morning and it was a very intense night without question."

He continued, "I was not there so I can't say exactly what was said and what wasn't said but there was no question that that night was really intense."

Later in his appearance, Mauricio revealed where the sisters stand now.

"The truth is that they really have not spoken since all of this has gone down and I'm just being super supportive of Kyle and eventually hopefully the families get back together," he explained, before going on to defend his wife's behavior throughout her time on RHOBH.

In case you somehow missed it all, this past season on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Rinna accused Kathy of spewing some pretty vile comments about both her sister and the rest of the cast during a drunken rant in Aspen. While Kathy apologized to her sister and Kyle seemed ready to move on, neither Rinna nor Erika Jayne would drop the subject -- and it really blew up at the reunion.

As the episodes aired, Paris Hilton also added fuel to the fire by liking a ton of shady tweets about her aunt, including one saying Kyle should be fired from the show.

Speaking with TooFab after a trailer for the reunion teased some brutal moments for Kyle back in October -- and amid reports she and Kathy are "hardly on speaking terms" -- Richards opened up about how difficult it was to film the 3-episode special and the "disappointing" state of things with her sister.

"I knew that it was going to be difficult going into it, but I don't think people realize how much issues with my family affects me. And I'm a very emotional person," she explained. "So to be holding that in all this time and have it all sort of come to a head at the reunion, I was just ... I was a mess."