Billie Eilish Did Not Have More Fun as a Blonde, Says She Was 'Treated Differently'

Getty

Billie Eilish shocked the world last March when she debuted a bold new look, including more form-fitting clothes and a platinum blonde hairdo.

It turns out, though, she didn't actually enjoy her new look, even as it was making headlines around the world. Instead, she told Highsnobiety she "didn't feel sexy for one second of being blonde."

As for why she did it, the singer explained, "People saw me as this 15-year-old, a kid, who wore this kind of stuff, looked this kind of way, acted this kind of way, said this kind of way. I felt like I couldn't change."

"That's why I went so far to the other side," she explained of stepping away from the oversized, baggy clothes into more feminine styles. The debut of her blonde look immediately set a record on Instagram, racking up 1 million likes in six minutes, as noted by Page Six.

"I was trying to prove, 'Hey, fuck you guys, I can do whatever I want,'" Eilish explained. "Now I can look really masculine if I want, and really feminine if I want, and it's not gonna be a fucking headline."

In the process of mixing up her style, Eilish found that she actually feels "sexier" when she dresses more masculine. Part of that, though, was her experience during that era, which she partially attributes to the blonde locks.

"When I was blonde, people treated me differently. People completely changed their demeanor," she said.

She wouldn't really elaborate, though, telling the outlet instead that she was hesitant to go into too much detail because the internet makes it hard to be too real about "stuff like this."

Eilish also attributes some of her success at such a young age to her to the fact that she spent most of her younger years in what she describes as a more "masculine" style.