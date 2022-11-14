Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Blows Up at Christine As She Explains Why She Left Him

YouTube / TLC

Christine Brown got brutally honest about her decision to split from Kody Brown ... and he wasn't too thrilled to hear it.

The 50-year-old reality star sat down with Kody and her fellow, former sister wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn on Sunday's episode of their TLC show to have one last conversation about their relationship -- and offer up an explanation for her departure from the family.

"A year ago, when I looked at mine and Kody's relationship, I really felt like I couldn't stay, but I hadn't yet decided to move," Christine confessed. "I looked at our relationship, and how I was, I just got to thinking it's not a relationship I would wish on any friend of mine."

Kody responded to Christine's claims with his own ideas about their relationship, starting with, "This is what I remember."

"You were interested in the family, not in the man. That's been your mantra," he said, sharing his theory about why their relationship fell apart. "But it became about the man and not about the family. And that, I think, is my angry place. That's the reason I'm struggling with this is because we have invested and invested and invested, and it wasn't about the family, it was about the man. And this is my frustration and it's also my accusation."

He continued, "I'm angry that you weren't willing to invest in the family, but you were only interested in what I could do for you — me as a resource for you. And it breaks my heart because now we're at this point where it's just over and it's done."

"I thank you for ripping the band aid off so quickly, because it was never going to work if it all had to be about me as you had always indicated it wasn't," the 53-year-old family patriarch retorted.

Throughout the new episode, Kody lost his cool towards Christine, exclaiming, "Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices I've made to love you, wasted!"

"I feel like for the last 14 years I've been sucking it up with her," he added a confessional. "Just trying to be a loving husband and now that she's leaving I just felt like giving her a piece of my mind with that leaving. This ain't my fault. You did this is what I feel like. I don't care if that's not fair. That's how I feel. She did this."

Christine later admitted that though her decision was hard to make, she had no regrets.