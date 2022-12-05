Ashton Kutcher Tears Up Recalling Twin Brother Flatlining in Front of Him

Getty / Paramount Plus

"They're grabbing me and they take me out and I'm like, what the hell"

Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his twin brother Michael Kutcher's health scares.

The 44-year-old "Two and a Half Men" alum appeared on the premiere episode of "The Checkup With Dr. David Agus" with his twin to get candid about Michael's cerebral palsy.

Michael, who not only lives with the congenital disorder but also had a heart transplant, had a near death experience where he flatlined in his hospital room.

In a short clip ahead of the series' premiere on Paramount Plus, Ashton recalled the details of the experience. "So then my dad comes, picks me up, and it's like, we're going to go see your brother and I'm like … everything is not okay," the "That 70's Show" star recalled with tears in his eyes. "And he flatlines in the room."

He continued, "And I know that noise because now I've been visiting occasionally and watching the thing go and then it flatlines out and they're like, you've got to ... and they're grabbing me and they take me out and I'm like, what the hell is going [on]?"

Michael grabs his brother's hand in an emotional moment in the trailer for the show as the actor wipes away his tears.

Ashton also opened up about his health scares and detailed his experience battling a rare form of vasculitis. The trailer teased snippets of Kutcher recalling how "I was unable to walk and suddenly can't see..." and his new philosophy of locking in "what you are doing with today" after having a "face to face with death."

Back in August, the "No Strings Attached" star first revealed his brush with the rare autoimmune disease on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge."

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he revealed at the time. "It took me like a year to build it all back up."

"You don't really appreciate it, until it's gone. Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again,'" he added and told Grylls he was "lucky to be alive."

According to the Mayo Clinic, vasculitis is an inflammation of blood vessels which can lead to organ and tissue damage. Treatment includes taking a corticosteroid like prednisone or methotrexate to get the inflammation under control.

Kutcher later took to Twitter to clarify a few things about his vasculitis and shared he’s since made a full recovery.

"Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up)," he tweeted at the time "I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after."