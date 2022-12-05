John Travolta Honors Kirstie Alley After Her Death: 'I Know We Will See Each Other Again'

Getty

Travolta was one of the first to post a tribute to his longtime friend, saying theirs was "one of the most special relationships I've ever had."

John Travolta is paying tribute to late costar and longtime friend Kirstie Alley.

On Monday, the actress' children True and Lillie Parker announced their mother died after a private battle with cancer. She was 71. One of the first to honor her on social media was Travolta, who costarred with Alley in the three "Look Who's Talking" films and was a longtime friend of hers. The two were both Scientologists.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he posted to Instagram shortly after her death was announced. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Alley broke out as Rebecca Howe on "Cheers," for which she won both an Emmy Award and Golden Globe, as well as earned many nominations. She also headlined the shows "Veronica's Closet" and "Fat Actress," had her own reality show "Kirstie Alley's Big Life," and competed on "Dancing with the Stars," "Celebrity Big Brother" and Season 7 of "The Masked Singer."

In addition to the "Look Who's Talking" movies, she also appeared in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," "Summer School," the 1995 "Village of the Damned" remake, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" and "For Richer or Poorer."

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world ... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children shared in their announcement earlier this evening.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," the pair continued. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Adding they were "grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," Alley's children said their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

"We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time," the statement concluded.