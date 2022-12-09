Paris Hilton Shuts Down Claims of Fertility Struggles, Says Eggs Are 'Ready'

Getty

"We were always planning on 2023"

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are planning on expanding their family in their own time.

The 41-year-old hotel heiress revealed she's been in the process of "getting the eggs all ready" after shutting down her mother Kathy Hilton's claims she and her husband were struggling to conceive for the third time.

"They're all ready and they're all waiting and excited for them," Hilton told E! News. She explained that it’s been her dream to become a parent "since I was a little girl" and believes she will be "the best mom" when the time finally comes. "We just wanted to really enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, and we were always planning on 2023," she said.

"I always loved kids, but I just never found the person that I could trust to do that with," Paris said. "But now that I did, I just can't wait, and he's gonna be the best father and we’re just gonna have the most magical life together."

Paris put rumors to bed after her mother told the outlet the couple were struggling with conception back in November.

"It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying," Kathy said at the time. "So many people, they struggle, and it doesn’t just happen like that."

Shortly after her mother's bombshell comments about her fertility, the "Cooking With Paris" star took to Instagram to clear up the misconception surrounding the topic of kids.

She began, "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me when I'm having a baby, my husband and I always wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple."

"IVF is always a journey for everyone but we are so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" Paris concluded at the time.

Kathy later spoke to E! again this week to acknowledge that her faux pas about Paris’ plans to have children was "so wrong" of her to do.

"But you know why I did that? 'Cause I get asked all the time, and I just decided if I said something," she explained before stopping her train of thought. "I'm probably gonna get myself in more trouble. Let me take my Valentino boot out of my mouth."