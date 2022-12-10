Kathy Hilton Apologizes to Mariska Hargitay For Applying Lip Gloss During Her PCAs Speech

E!/YouTube/Getty

Kathy Hilton has issued an apology to Mariska Hargitay after she was seen putting on lip gloss during the actress' acceptance speech at the 2022 People's Choice Awards earlier this week.

During the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Kathy and her "RHOBH" co-stars took the stage to present the award for The Drama TV Star of 2022, which went to Mariska.

For Mariska, she said this award was special because of what it represented, and even because of the two words associated with this whole show. She spoke of the all-encompassing inclusion the word "people" represents.

But as she moved on to "choice," talking about the power to choose things like kindness, compassion, courage, building bridges, listening and learning, it quickly became clear that Kathy wasn't really listening.

While Mariska was accepting her award, KATHY STARTED TO APPLY LIP GLOSS OMG 💀😭 #RHOBH

Clearly unaware she was still on camera, Kathy pulled out her purse, dug through it for some lip gloss and applied it. The whole moment awkwardly overshadowed Mariska's heartfelt message.

In an interview with "Extra," the reality star recalled her turn of events, explaining what was behind the makeup application.

"I actually thought I was going to sneeze and you don't want to hear me sneeze, it's the loudest sneeze," Kathy said. "I was looking for a tissue, I didn't have a tissue or a hanky, so I got nervous and just put some lipstick on and it was during her speech so I thought the camera isn't going to be focused on me."

She then apologized to the actress, saying, "I adore and I respect Mariska very much, I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible. I apologize, Mariska, I am really sorry. I look forward to talking to you."

She added, "I would never do anything to be rude intentionally and I'm really sorry, it was my first time being back on the stage with some of the girls too [after filming Season 12]."