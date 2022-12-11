Mariah Carey Performs First-Ever Duet with Daughter Monroe at Christmas Show

YouTube

Sounds like it just might run in the family!

Mariah Carey has been taking center stage during the holiday for years, but this year it looks like she's ready to start sharing it with her 11-year-old daughter Monroe.

The not-trademarked Queen of Christmas and her daughter were gorgeous together in matching gowns when Mariah proudly introduced her.

"This is my baby girl, here," she told the sold-out crowd Friday at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. "Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift. You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever when I had my twins, Roc and Roe."

She then shared that the duo was going to perform the classic Christmas hymn "Away in a Manger" together: "This is our first duet." She also said it was their first time performing together, but that they'd "been working on this one for a minute."

Monroe did not try to join in when her mother started with her signature whistle tones, but they did share a whistle moment toward the middle of the piece. Could Monroe have inherited her mother's famous five octave range? Whether or not she did, she had a beautiful tone of her own that worked gorgeously side by side with her famous mom.

Understandably, the crowd in attendance went wild for the gorgeous pairing of mother and daughter, while fan-shared videos kept that love spreading across social media.

Her first concert since the COVID-19 pandemic, Mariah referred to this as a dress rehearsal and trial run, per Billboard. A four-show tour, Mariah was set to perform twice in Toronto and then twice again at Madison Square Garden in New York.

It's all leading up to the CBS premiere of "Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All," coming Tuesday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET, and maybe even featuring the stunning pipes of one Monroe Cannon for at least one beautifully special moment.

You can check out video of their performance and some of the social media love below.

Me after watching Mariah and Monroe sing together on stage and harmonize whistle notes pic.twitter.com/ZktE5lGZV2 — Jay Fan Account (@jaylambily) December 10, 2022 @jaylambily

Mariah and Monroe shared a whistle moment, and they sounded beautiful! #MerryChristmasToAll — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. 𝙵𝚊𝚗 𝙰𝚌𝚌𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚝. (@MJFINESSELOVER) December 10, 2022 @MJFINESSELOVER

Yo!!!!! 😭😭😭 Mariah better train Ms.Monroe up! They sounded so beautiful together. https://t.co/RRuaO4t8Jd — The Third King (@thirdking0208) December 10, 2022 @thirdking0208

Everyone’s freaking out over Monroe’s slayage and rightfully so but can we also talk about Mariah’s ethereal whistles at the beginning?? Beyond heavenly omg 🥹pic.twitter.com/37EcP0q6id — Ashley (@alwaysbeourmimi) December 10, 2022 @alwaysbeourmimi

This was so sweet. Mariah & her daughter Monroe singing together for the first time! pic.twitter.com/xYY4e5N2ll — Eve 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) December 10, 2022 @alsoabouteve

Our new Supreme has risen and her name is Monroe Carey!



When Mariah and Roe Roe blended their whistles >>>

🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/sTbB7MgiOF — Agent M 🤫 (@WHENYOU_left) December 10, 2022 @WHENYOU_left

Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe singing together. THE CUTEST🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/GUD6t4iAqz — Ani🦋🎄🇦🇷 (@MARIAHCONTENT) December 10, 2022 @MARIAHCONTENT