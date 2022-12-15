Heartbroken Magic Mike Costars Pay Tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Just Can't Believe It'

Everett Collection

Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello and Matt Bomer were among the stars to speak out.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' "Magic Mike" family is sharing their grief and condolences to the late dancer's family following his death.

Boss died by suicide at the age of 40, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He married fellow dancer Allison Holker in 2013, before Boss adopted Holker's daughter Weslie, 14. The two went on to welcome to additional children: son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss and Holker celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary just four days before his death.

Boss appeared in the 2015 sequel to "Magic Mike," in which Jada Pinkett Smith played the owner of a Savannah strip club where both tWitch and Donald Glover's characters were employed. All three of them joined returning stars Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Kevin Nash and Adam Rodriguez for a finale number at a stripping convention.

"have no words. There aren't any," shared Tatum on Instagram. "My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much… i don't know where to begin. I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then."

Costar Rodriguez left a heart emoji in the comments, while Jason Momoa also told Tatum he was "sorry for your loss."

"Man, I’m going to miss this guy. My heart breaks for his family," shared Joe Manganiello. "There was nothing but light and positivity radiating from him every time we spent time together. RIP Twitch"

Bomer shared his tribute to his Instagram Story, writing, "Twitch - you were an absolute light in this world - and a joy to be around always. My thoughts are with your family and loved ones. Rest in peace my friend."

Michael Strahan, who also appeared in the film, posted as well.

"RIP to my friend Twitch. I just can't believe it. From the set of Ellen and Magic Mike to the texts to check in and support each other you were always a real brotha," he wrote. "You are loved and will be missed. Your legacy will always be remembered. Sending my love and condolences to Allison, his kids, and family. 💔🙏🏾 #RIPKING"

Jada was one of the first to honor tWitch on social media, posting a photo of her, Boss and Glover to social media.

"I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone. My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia," she began. "My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind."

"We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet, kind and generous," she continued. "So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn't have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones.🕊️"