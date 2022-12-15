White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson Has Priceless Reaction to Surprise from Childhood Crush Nick Jonas

Youtube

Haley Lu Richardson had some of her teenage dreams come true!

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the Jonas Brothers super fan and "White Lotus" star had an impromptu FaceTime call with her childhood idol Nick Jonas.

Richardson dished on her love for the Jonas brothers when host James Corden shared a throwback photo of her posing with the band when she was a teenager.

"She was in love with the Jonas Brothers," she referred to her teen self. "She waited for probably three to four hours in line in a meet and greet with her mother to meet Nick and Joe and Kevin."

The 27-year-old actress revealed she once went by an AOL handle of "Haley Jonas" and made the tie she was wearing in the group photo. Richardson said she had even made one for Nick, her favorite brother, who was going through a tie phase but was unable to give it to him.

"When you finally get to the front of the line, apparently you're not allowed to give gifts to them because it could be like poison," she said, "My tie could have killed Nick. It could have strangled him. But yeah, the security guard took it, and I don't know if he ever got it but it haunts me."

After the commercial break, Corden shared that he had missed a phone call and said "Let me just very quickly call this person back," before Jonas appeared on his screen.

Naturally, Richardson had an epic reaction to finally meeting her childhood crush and excitedly relayed a message.

"I just wanted to tell you that you're a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever,” she gushed. “All of my Converse, as I said earlier, in grade school and middle school have your name on them. And I'm so proud of you and going to your guys' concerts now recently as adults, I feel so proud of the three of you and I'm so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families. And I love you."