Nick Cannon's 'Biggest Guilt' Is That He Can't 'Spend Enough Time' with All His Kids

The father of 11 -- with one more on the way -- admits that he's "spread thin."

Nick Cannon has become even more known in recent years for bringing multiple children a year into the world with multiple baby mamas than for his busy career. Now, the two may be colliding.

In a recent interview on the most recent installment of Paramount+ series "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus," Cannon admitted that his "biggest guilt" has to do with a combination of his busy schedule and all of his children, spread across several women and households.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children," he explained.

He attributes this to two factors: "One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin."

Cannon most recently welcomed his 11th child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa. He and De La Rosa already share one-year-old twins Zillion and Zion.

Cannon, of course, began his growing family by welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe 11 years ago with Mariah Carey. He also shares five-year-old Golden, one-year-old Powerful Queen, and three-month old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell.

More recently, Cannon has welcomed five-month-old Legendary with Bre Tiesi and three-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

He is also expecting another child with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott recently honored the one-year anniversary of the loss of their previous child, Zen Cannon, who passed away at five months of a brain tumor.

On December 5, Cannon took to Instagram where he shared with his followers that while he's "definitely on the mend" physically he still feels broken "Mentally and Spiritually."

"I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary," he captioned an image of him holding his late baby.

"Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over," his caption continued. "A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily."