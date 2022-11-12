Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Baby No. 12 On the Way

Getty

The baby girl marks the "The Masked Singer" host's third child with Abby De La Rosa, while model Alyssa Scott is currently pregnant with Cannon's twelfth child.

Nick Cannon's brood is continuing to grow -- he's become a father once again!

On Friday, the television host announced that he and Abby De La Rosa have welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Beautiful. The new bundle of joy marks Cannon's eleventh child overall.

The 42-year-old revealed the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of himself and De La Rosa alongside their newborn daughter. The two are already parents to 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion.

"11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!" he captioned the post. "Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother."

"Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed," Cannon added, before continuing to praise De La Rosa. "Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration."

"The Masked Singer" host thanked the model, calling her "the definition of steadfast and virtuous."

"It is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!" he said, before concluding the lengthy caption, "BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

In June, TMZ reported that Cannon was expecting his third child with De La Rosa. The latter confirmed the news with a funny meme just a few days ago.

De La Rosa reshared a meme on her Instagram Stories that read: "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years 😮‍💨 be careful." Alongside the post, she wrote, "😂 damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y'all be safe out there 😂." Cannon -- whose birthday is October 8 -- is a Libra.

The news of the birth of the "Wild n' Out" host's eleventh child came less than two weeks after it was revealed he was expecting his twelfth child, which marks his second with model Alyssa Scott. The two shared son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer at five months old in December.

Meanwhile, in late September, Cannon welcomed his tenth child -- a son named Rise -- with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 5-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful, almost two.

Rise was born just two weeks after the actor announced he became a father of nine in mid-September, welcoming a baby girl named Onyx with LaNisha Cole.