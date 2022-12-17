Rihanna Shares First Video of Her Baby Boy with A$AP Rocky

TikTok/Getty

The pair welcomed the adorable tot back in May.

Rihanna's baby just made his big social media debut.

On Saturday morning, the singer shared the first glimpse of her newborn son with A$AP Rocky to TikTok, posting a video showing the child -- whose name still has not been revealed publicly -- in a carseat while reaching for his mom's cell phone.

"You trying to get mommy's phone," she says to the boy in the footage, as he yawns and coos for the camera. "hacked," she captioned the post.

The pair welcomed the child back in May, after they announced she was expecting way back in January.

Throughout her pregnancy, she showed off her growing bump in some excellent maternity wear one could only expect from Rihanna herself.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I'm sorry -- it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,'" she told the Vogue, reportedly rolling her eyes at the thought of "maternity jeans."

"I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women," she added. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

Rihanna also opened up a bit about her relationship with A$AP Rocky in the publication, saying that, with her, it's not easy to get out of the friend zone. The rapper, however, eventually found a way out of it.

"I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in," she said, before revealing the two really bonded while taking a cross-country road trip together in Summer 2020.

"There's no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it's just us living," she said. "I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side. What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we're feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other."

She also revealed the two weren't necessarily "planning" to have kids together -- but they also weren't "planning against it" either.