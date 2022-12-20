Rachael Ray Shows Off Christmas Decorations 2 Years After Devastating Fire

YouTube

Rachael Ray's home is up and running for the holidays!

During Monday's episode of "The Rachael Ray Show," the celebrity chef took viewers into her New York home to show off her festive decorations. She called the upcoming holiday "our second Christmas back" as her home went through extensive renovations after a devastating fire back in August 2020.

"We're slowly rebuilding, guys. And we wanted to give you a little tour of what we did this year with the help of several elves and our dear friends, Peter and Susan [of] Finishing Touches," she explained, showing cameras around her home.

Rachael noted that the one thing that "actually survived the fire" was a life-size Scandinavian sleigh she repurposed into Christmas decor outside of her home. Though historically it may have been a wedding sleigh, the television personality now uses it to hold decorations.

"Can you imagine how small the couple had to be? The size of this sleigh is like a cradle," she quipped, before moving on to introduce the grand entrance of the house.

Another "weird survivor of the fire," Rachel said, was a "friendship" bench. She explained the bench was able to thwart the devastating effects of the fire "because it was against the wall, surprisingly, it survived."

Ray has since transformed the large space of her living room into a dining room with a large table and a luxurious chandelier. She also decorated a nearby fireplace with festive ornaments and branches with lights. The windows of her home were adorned with unique fruit garlands which Rachael claimed is "bringing my childhood back to life" as they remind her of her late grandfather.

The "rebuilt living room" also contains benches that are made out of repurposed "wood from our destroyed home."

Leading viewers to the back porch area, Ray explained that her family now spends their Christmases outside after the COVID-19 pandemic and the fire.