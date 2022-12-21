Lana Del Rey Promotes New Album With Single Billboard in Her Ex's Hometown

Getty

"It's. Personal."

Lana Del Rey knows how to get back at an ex!

In an act that her fans have branded as gloriously petty, the 37-year-old revealed she had posted a single billboard to promote her new album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."

Rather than choosing bustling cities like Los Angeles or New York City, Del Rey put up her only piece of signage in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- where her ex-boyfriend Sean Larkin, 49, resides.

She shared a photo of herself sitting in her car with a view of the billboard on her private Instagram account and captioned it, "There's only one and it's in Tulsa."

The "Young and Beautiful" singer also confirmed that it's location 100% has ulterior motives.

She double downed in the comments, "It's. Personal."

The billboard was only a means to add insult to injury, earlier this month, Del Rey announced the title track of her album and revealed the date her album would be dropping on Larkin’s birthday, Dec. 7.

Dedicated fans were quick to comment on her latest act of revenge.

"The fact that Lana Del Rey only put up a billboard in her ex's town is the amount of petty I strive for," one fan tweeted.

Another referenced her relationship with her "Snow on the beach" collaborator, "Lana Del Rey placing the only billboard to promote her album in Tulsa, Oklahoma (her ex's hometown) is the level of shady I aspire to be. Taylor Swift taught her well."

A different user commented: "Lana Del Rey putting her ONLY billboard in her ex's city is so me."