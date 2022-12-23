Chase Chrisley Speaks Out About Parents Todd and Julie's Prison Sentence For the First Time

Getty/YouTube

Chase Chrisley has broken his silence on his father Todd and mother Julie's prison sentencing.

Last month, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while his wife Julie was given 7, after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year. They both received 16 months probation.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of his sister Savannah Chrisley's "Unlocked" podcast, Chase, 26, addressed his parents' sentencing, describing it as a "terrible, terrible situation."

After Savannah, 25, noted that Chase had yet to speak about the news, while everyone else in the family had, Chase replied, "I think that I don't owe anybody an explanation. I don't owe the public an explanation. I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and that I love."

"Obviously, what we have been going through is hell. It is a terrible, terrible situation," he added. "But I have to try to find the good, even in the darkest time."

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star went on to share how the situation has changed his overall perspective.

"I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things that I did not appreciate as much in the past. It's made me do a lot of reflecting and just kind of figuring out who I am now as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there," he said, adding that he's "come to the conclusion that I'm not going to worry about what everybody else [in] all the world is thinking and saying about me."

"I have to make sure that I'm good, so I can be good for [my fiancée] Emmy [Medders]. I have to make sure that Emmy's good," he continued. "I have to make sure that my family is good emotionally and that I am in a place emotionally where I can be there for my loved ones."

"So that's why I haven't really said anything on Instagram or anything like that because I feel like I've been doing the work behind the scenes," Chase said. "And that's going to pay off and I'll just let my actions speak for what needs to be said."

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The pair have maintained their innocence.

A few days after they were sentenced last month, the reality stars spoke out about the news on an episode of their "Chrisley Confessions" podcast.

Julie read a quote from author Priscilla Shirer, saying, "Age is just a number, and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last."

"Yesterday doesn’t matter," Todd said in response. "Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow. What God calls us through, he will walk us through."