Chris Pratt Reveals Swollen Eye After Being Inspired By 'Bee Lady': 'F--k That'

Instagram

"So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.'"

Chris Pratt is leaving beekeeping to the professionals!

In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, the 43-year-old "Guardian of the Galaxy" star opened up about a beekeeping experience that resulted in an extremely swollen left eye.

"So I've been following this bee lady on Instagram, she's so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee, I'm going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen,'" he explained of his sudden interest in bees to his followers.

Pratt continued, "So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Parks and Recreation" star recalled using the same technique when he encountered a beehive earlier this week -- though he unfortunately had different results.

"So I saw a beehive two days ago and I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, 'Be careful, there's bees,' and I said, 'These bees look very calm,'" the actor said.

"And I just stared at these bees and then one of them came out and stung me in the eyeball. So, anyways, f--- that bee lady,' " Pratt quipped as he removed his sunglasses and revealed his injury.

He captioned his post, "@texasbeeworks you inspire me! But for real tho…" and tagged certified "bee lady" behind the @texasbeeworks account, Erika Thompson.

Thompson later took to the comments to respond to Pratt’s video where she said the actor should stick to telling stories on the big screen, like in his upcoming "Super Mario Bros Movie" where Pratt will take on the role of Mario.

"Wait—so now you're going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?!" she joked. "If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario."