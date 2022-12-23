Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital with Flu After She Couldn't Breathe, Says It's 'Worse Than Covid'

Instagram

"My chest was on FIRE!!" she said, adding that a reality star attended to her in the hospital.

Tamar Braxton may be spending the holidays "completely isolated" after being hospitalized with a very nasty flu this week.

The singer/reality star revealed on Thursday that she went from holiday shopping and "doing fun Christmas sht" with her friends before waking up the next day needing medical treatment.

"I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!" wrote Tamar, sharing photos and videos from her night out and subsequent hospitalization to Instagram.

She said she was taken to Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia and was "met by the BEST nurses and doctors" -- including Dr. Jackie Walters from Bravo's "Married to Medicine" -- who diagnosed her with the flu.

"let me tell u it's worse than COVID in my opinion ... I'm on 5 different medications 😩," Braxton continued, urging her followers to "please be careful" for the holidays.

"I wasn't around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from ... enjoy y'all holiday AT HOME," she concluded. "u don't want this🤦🏽‍♀️ ... oh yeah I'm completely isolated cause it's hella contagious 😷 I love y'all for real ❤️"

Braxton's former cohost at "The Real," Adrienne Bailon, was among those who sent her well wishes in the comments.

"Praying for a quick recovery! 🙏🏽🤍 Love you," she wrote, while her mom Evelyn added, "Love you. Get well soon Tamar."