Sweatiest, Spiciest, Downright Hilarious Celebs Who Endured Hot Ones in 2022

YouTube / First We Feast / Hot Ones

Uncontrollable tears, cussing, and messy truths

He made them cry, he made them laugh, he showed them their truest selves...we're talking about First We Feast's Sean Evans and his trial by fire.

The YouTube host, known for agonizing celebrities with increasingly hotter wings all while probing them for their deepest darkest secrets, had another firebrand year with his series "Hot Ones."

Here are the sweatiest, spiciest, and downright funniest guests on his show in 2022.

Lizzo

Emma Chamberlain

Post Malone

Khloe Kardashian

Seth Rogen

Millie Bobby Brown

Queen Latifah

Dave Grohl

Leslie Mann

Josh Brolin

Daniel Kaluuya

David Blaine

Kid Cudi

Viola Davis

Israel Adesanya

Will Ferrell

