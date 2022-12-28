Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Staff Has a Dress Code, Employees Wear 'All Neutral' Uniforms

Getty

The TV personality's staff must stick to wearing "grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki."

Working for Kim Kardashian requires an "all neutral" wardrobe!

During an appearance on Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul shared that her staff members have uniforms when the radio host pointed out that Kardashian's office workers were dressed in "color coordinated" outfits.

Kim confirmed, "Absolutely. I have uniforms. It's not like, 'Hey, this is like, your uniform.' It's just color palettes."

The reality star revealed that she's provided a "handbook" for her employees, saying the guide states that they are only allowed to wear "grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki."

She continued, "We can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of color blocking."

According to Kardashian, uniforms were a company policy that was mutually agreed to by her employees. "My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it and everyone actually said, 'That would make our life so easy,'" she claimed. "And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, 'Yes, let's do this.'"

"The Kardashians" personality jokingly added, "I should have like a free dress day on their birthdays or something."

Back in February, the mom of four opened up about her love of monochromatic home decor in a video for Vogue's "Objects of Affection" series.

"Everything in my house is really minimal," Kim said. "I find that there's so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming."

Though she may possess more neutral tastes, Kardashian revealed that she let her children decorate their rooms to their own preferences.

"I have the playroom filled with clutter," she explained. "Bedrooms -- one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. It's like each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun, but in the main house, I really like the calmness."

Kim shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband Kanye West.