These Celebrity Couples Had Very Long Engagements

Getting married is a big step in any relationship -- and sometimes it takes a little extra time to make that commitment. While many couples opt to start wedding planning as soon as they get engaged, others choose to enjoy their engagement without the pressure of walking down the aisle right away. In fact, some celebrity couples have actually waited years before making things official and tying the knot. From Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, these famous duos decided on an extra long engagement.

Find out which famous couples had the longest engagements…

Prior to Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's split, they were engaged for eight years. Jason popped the question in 2013 after two years of dating and they went on to welcome two children. During their engagement, the couple said they were in no hurry to get married -- and felt that being parents was more of a commitment than marriage.

"In many ways, a child is more of a commitment. We are fully committed and really happy as a family. And there's no definition of the 'normal family' anymore. Kids today are growing up with so many different definitions of family. I guess what I'm saying is that I don't feel any pressure to do it. But I think it will be really fun," she said in an interview with Glamour.

Oprah Winfrey and her longtime love Stedman Graham have been together for over 30 years but never tied the knot. They got engaged in 1993 and while they initially had a wedding planned, they ultimately postponed it. They have yet to tie the knot -- and Oprah says she doesn't mind.

"The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, 'What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?' And the answer is: 'We wouldn't be together.' We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world. His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that," Oprah told Vogue.

Former "Bachelorette" star JoJo Fletcher was engaged to Jordan Rodgers for six years but the couple didn't actually plan for their engagement to go on for so long. After Jordan popped the question during JoJo's season of "The Bachelorette," the duo began planning a wedding. They initially scheduled their nuptials for 2020 but due to the pandemic, it got postponed several times. JoJo and Jordan were finally able to tie the knot in 2022.

4. Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo got engaged in 2008 but it took them seven years to tie the knot. During their engagement, Amy shared that they were in no rush to get married and wanted to make sure their wedding was exactly how they envisioned it. The couple eventually walked down the aisle in 2015 and Amy says she appreciated the new phase of their relationship.

"We always had the commitment but now he's stuck with me and I can really act out. I'm kidding. The truth is, I feel a stronger sense of family, a bigger sense of permanence, which is a nice thing for me," Amy told The Times.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen had been dating for two years before getting engaged in 2004. During their engagement, the couple welcomed their oldest daughter but waited several more years before getting married. Isla and Sasha ended up tying the knot six years after getting engaged -- and are still going strong.

Alessandra Ambrosio got engaged to Jamie Mazur in 2008, the same year they welcomed their first child. During their engagement, the couple also went on to welcome a son but Alessandra said that getting married wasn't their priority.

"If I have been engaged to him for eight years, then it's not my priority. I have a lot of things going on, and I haven't got married because I'm so busy. I'll think about that when I have time off," Alessandra told Cosmopolitan.

After being engaged for a decade, the couple called things off in 2018.

7. Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga

Jennifer Hudson's WWE star beau, David Otunga, popped the question on her 27th birthday in September 2008. They went on to welcome their son the following year but unfortunately, they never tied the knot. The couple was engaged for nine years before calling things off in 2017. Things later took a scary turn as Jennifer ended up having to seek a protective order against David after he allegedly began harassing her.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's on-and-off relationship lasted for over a decade. After first meeting in 2010, the couple became engaged in 2012. But just a year later, they called things off. Their rocky relationship brought them back together in 2016 and that year they announced their engagement was back on. The two ended up finally tying the knot in late 2018 but ultimately called things off in August of 2019.

Brooke Burke and David Charvet welcomed two children and were engaged for five years before they decided to tie the knot. The couple walked down the aisle in a surprise ceremony in August 2011.

"We started talking about why to do it at this point in our relationship. We have a home together, 2 kids together, my other 2 that David is helping raise, and we are totally married in our hearts. 'Do you want forever?' David asked. 'Yes, I need forever,' I said. It was just that simple. I would like to have a 'Husband.' David has been calling me his WIFE for years, but I have always joked about being only his wanabee wife," Brooke wrote about deciding to get married.

Unfortunately, the couple separated in April 2018 after 12 years of marriage.