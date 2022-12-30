John Stamos Shocks Dax Shepard with Podcast Revelation About Kristen Bell

Getty

Stamos said his agent tried setting up the pair following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn.

In an alternate universe, Kristen Bell could have been Mrs. John Stamos.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast -- which dropped back in November but is only making headlines about this revelation now -- Stamos revealed his agent tried setting him up with Dax's wife back in the mid-2000s.

"I was freshly divorced [from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn]. There was some award show or party or after party or something and my press agent says: 'There's this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She's in the theater. She's fun, you guys would be great together,'" he recalled. "It was Kristen."

Stamos and Romijn split in 2004, the same year Bell launched her breakout role on "Veronica Mars." Around that time, she also starred in "Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical" and had appeared in both the stage version of that and "The Crucible" on Broadway.

Bell and Stamos were photographed together at a party in 2006 (above).

"No kidding! How crazy, that would have been great," exclaimed Dax as Stamos told his story, while cohost Monica Padman gasped. "I said, 'She's so adorable, so great, I'm way the f--- too old," Stamos added, before he and Shepard called out the 17 year age gap between John and Kristen.

"So that would be less than your current gal," cracked Shepard, referring to the 23 year age gap between the "Fuller House" star and his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

Stamos and McHugh started dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year. They married in February 2018, before welcoming their first child, son Billy, together in April that same year.