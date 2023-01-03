Brittany and Jason Aldean Fans Split After Pair Spends New Year's Eve with Donald Trump

Instagram

The country star responded to one fan who said they didn't "share the same views," while another fan compared a kiss from Trump to "getting kissed by the Pope"

Country star Jason Aldean and wife Brittany have been pretty outspoken Donald Trump supporters, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to fans that they spent New Year's Eve with the former president.

But after Brittany shared a carousel of photos showing the pair at Mar-a-Lago to kick off 2023 -- including one picture in which Trump is seen kissing her forehead -- her followers were still pretty split about the apparent friendship.

Though some celebrated the duo for standing by the twice-impeached POTUS, others exclaimed they would be unfollowing and deleting Jason's music from their libraries.

"A fairy-tale ending to 2022🤍" Brittany captioned the post.

In the comments, Kim Zolciak left a string of 😍 emojis, while ex-"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson wrote, "So beautiful." Country singer Raelynn also commented, "😍😍😍😍😍😍 love love love!!" while Savannah and Chase Chrisley both liked the post.

One of the most liked comments on the post came from one fan who tried to split the difference between the Aldeans' Trump support and their own love of Jason's music.

"respectfully I do not share the same views as you guys. But it doesn't mean I can't love his music. more people need to understand that, just because we all have differences in opinion's doesn't mean we got to bash each other," they wrote. "You looked beautiful. Glad you enjoyed your night."

That comment was the only one which got a response from either Aldean, as Jason replied, "Much Respect to you! We need more of that mentality. I appreciate your views and how u respectfully voice them even tho we might disagree."

Other comments of praise included things like, "Aldeans not bothered! Love how y'all use your platform! Red Wave 🇺🇸" and "i think i could die happy if trump kissed me on the forehead."

More followers apparently jealous of the Trump smooch added, "A kiss on the forehead by the greatest President, has to be very good luck for an awesome new year !!😍😍😍" and "Getting kissed by Trump is like getting kissed by the Pope... What an HONOR to get that...My boy looks GOOD!!!!"

On the flip side, one follower asked, "Serious!?!? why would you publicize this! here’s tip..... Keep politics out of your fanfare!"

"Welp this just ruined his music for me..." added another, while one follower also wrote, "Officially deleted my Jason Alden library after seeing this 🤮"

Other similar comments said things like, "Ugh unfollow!", "Gross. I'm out. Loved your music JA, but this is too much" and "As a woman, with a daughter, how can you possibly support him?!?"

This is the second year in a row the pair -- who started an anti-Biden clothing line -- rang in the new year with the Trumps.