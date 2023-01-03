Justin Long Pens Heartfelt Love Letter to Kate Bosworth on 40th Birthday

Instagram

Bosworth thanked him for "showing me what love is"

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are already winning in the cutest couple category of 2023.

The two stars traded love letters on Instagram on Monday, with Long kicking it off with a 40th birthday tribute to his girlfriend.

In a post that featured a carousel of images worthy of a rom-com, the actor first noted the 40 year milestone before adding, "She is also the best part of my day, everyday - even when we're not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same - all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone - even when she's suffering, she's kind."

"She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I've ever kissed," Long continued. "She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I've ever known. She's fiercely committed to the truth. She's so fun to work with. She's the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better - all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food."

"She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday HANSAAAY🎂," he concluded.

Bosworth responded with her own besotted post, writing: "You are my love and my light, my peace and my thrill."

"Thank you for holding my hand when we sleep," she added. "Thank you for tying my shoelaces when you notice they are undone. Thank you for making me laugh so hard I have to leave the room. Thank you for showing me what love is and for making this the best birthday ever 💛xx."

The duo first sparked relationship rumors in March and have since made stronger and bolder declarations of their love.

However, as far back as May 2021 there were hints of something more having sparked between the two as Bosworth shared an IG post in praise of Long -- with one image showing him carrying her like a bride.

"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻," she wrote. "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)"

"That's ALL you wrote about me???" Long hilariously reacted. "Well ... I admire your restraint."

"I joke because this is embarrassing and too much ... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are — all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow," he continued.