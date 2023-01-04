Sharon Osbourne Confirms Daughter Kelly Osbourne Secretly Gave Birth to First Child, Reveals Baby's Name

Getty

"I'm so proud of her"

Sharon Osbourne has become a proud grandmother once again!

During an appearance on "The Talk," the 70-year-old television personality confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

In addition to confirming the news, she revealed the name of the newest member of the Osbourne family, Sidney, seemingly named after his father.

"So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her," Sharon said.

Though the reality star did not share exactly when Kelly gave birth, back in November the 38-year-old posted a cryptic Instagram Story that featured the words "OK, here we go," on a black backdrop, leading fans to believe she had gone into labor.

The "Fashion Police" alum first broke the news that she would be expecting her first child with the Slipknot musician, 45, back in the spring. At the time she posted a photo of herself holding a sonogram of her baby.