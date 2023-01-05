Shannon Beador Rushed Out of Cotton Bowl to Get Emergency Dental Surgery

Instagram

"I have never been in more severe pain"

Shannon Beador was rushed out of the Cotton Bowl game in Texas on Monday after feeling an extreme pain in her teeth.

The 58-year-old "Real Housewives of Orange County" star unfortunately missed the end of the Tulane and USC game in which the former upset the latter 46-45 in a shocking turn of events.

"It's been an eventful (and very painful) few days in Dallas! 😳," the Bravolebrity captioned a post explaining her dental emergency on Instagram. "Had to leave the Cotton Bowl early on Monday because I was in the most severe pain I've ever felt in my teeth."

She continued, "First of all, I would like to thank @carydeuber and @tamrajudge for setting me up to visit @archpoint_implant_dentistry_ on a holiday! I had one of my teeth extracted yesterday by the amazing Dr. Thomas Draper and the pain level is soooo much better!"

Though her pain was able to quickly be remedied, Beador shared that, "Today, I am en route to likely get a root canal. Not a fan of dental work at all 😩, but so grateful for those here in Dallas that are making me feel so welcome! 🥰🥰🥰."

The reality personality also dismissed claims she received complimentary dental work due to her celebrity status.

"To those of you making nasty comments, I did not get free dental work," she noted. "I have never been in more severe pain and am incredibly grateful to those people that helped me take care of that pain. Purely an appreciation post."

Beador added, "And also to those unkind people, I hope you never feel that pain intensity. 😘"

Her Instagram post featured a carousel of images that showed her coming out of anesthesia on the dental chair, posing with her dentist and resting with swollen cheeks post operation.

Celebrity friends and fans flocked to the comments to give their well wishes to Beador.

Her RHOC co-star Tamra Judge commented, "I'm so happy @carydeuber could hook you up. I’m over here drugged up myself 😂 I can get another old lady recliner and we can recover together. Feel better soon my friend 🙏"