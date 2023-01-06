Hey TikTok — Dolly Parton Already Addressed Your 'Viral' Glove Theory Four Years Ago

Getty

TikTok's newest conspiracy theory on the "9 to 5" singer's gloved hands is no mystery!

A viral theory that has been circling TikTok about Dolly Parton wearing press-on nails over sheer nude gloves was already addressed... four years ago.

In December 2022, a TikTok user went viral for a "#conspiracy" about the "Jolene" singer that claimed that she wore sheer nude gloves with press-on nails to conceal the effects of her aging.

Based on her November performance at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the TikToker captioned the video, "This clip fully convinced me of the skin-colored gloves theory. We as a society can't deny it anymore. This woman is an enigma and I love her," using the hashtags #dollypartonhands and #skinsuit.

The viral video accumulated over 9.8 million views and has received 640,000 likes and counting. Though we aren't sure whether or not Parton was wearing gloves in the particular photo, her team confirmed the claims back in 2019.

In an interview with InStyle, Dolly's creative director Steve Summers revealed that she likes to wear long sleeves and gloves to hide her arms and hands.

"People always ask why she always wears sleeves—well, she's 73 years old, and she doesn't like her elbows," he shared at the time. "[They ask] 'What's wrong with her hands?' She's 73, and she doesn't like them! It's a normal woman thing."

Parton has also previously opened up about using tattoos to cover up her scar tissue.