11 Celebs Reveal Who They Want to Play Them In Biopics

Having an entire movie made about your life is one of the biggest honors in Hollywood and as of late, a lot of them are getting made. From Elton John’s “Rocketman” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” to Elvis’ eponymous film, some massive stars have had their stories told on the big screen.

Of course, one of the most important parts of a celebrity biopic has to do with the starring role -- and who will fill the shoes of the movie’s subject. And when it comes time to cast the film, these celebrities often get a say on who will play them on screen. Although not all celebs are guaranteed a movie about their lives, many have definitely had some fun brainstorming who would get the part!

Halsey doesn’t have a biopic about their life in the works just yet but they’ve already got the lead role planned out. They say that Millie Bobby Brown would be perfect for the job, considering they often get told they look alike. Halsey even dressed up as Millie’s character Eleven at one point!

"Millie would be so great. I mean, it’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It’s like, oh no, we actually just look like sisters," Halsey said on "The Tonight Show."

Drew Barrymore recently revealed on TikTok that she believes Joey King would be the perfect actress to play her in a movie about her life. She didn’t expand on why she’d pick Joey but in the rapid fire video, she did note that the actress is also probably the most "surprising celeb" in her phone.

Jennifer Hudson took on the role of Aretha Franklin in her biopic but when it comes to a movie about her own life, Jennifer says she would cast Skye Dakota Turner in the starring role.

"The only person I can think of is little Skye who plays young Aretha. I think by the time my film ever comes along, she would be the perfect age. So I would have to say her so far," Jennifer told Access Hollywood.

Hillary Clinton says that if she were to cast a biopic about her life, her longtime friend Meryl Streep would be her top choice to play the starring role. The politician went on to praise Meryl, saying that the actress could easily "play anybody, anytime, anywhere." When Meryl heard about Hillary’s suggestion, she was grateful but a little unsure about taking on the role.

"I think that’s very lovely of her to say but then she might not be happy with the result!" Meryl jokingly told Extra.

Back in 2013, Niall Horan was asked who would play him on screen in a One Direction origin film and he said it would have to be Tom Felton. Although Tom may be too old to play a teenager now, he said he was totally willing to take on the role at the time.

"Of course. What’s really sweet is the rest [of the band] said Tom Cruise, Leonardo [DiCaprio], and Niall said, Tom Felton…It’s very flattering and I’m a big Directioner," Tom told MTV News.

Will Smith has portrayed plenty of real-life people on screen but when it comes to someone else playing him, he’s not sure who would take the role. Despite the age difference, Will says he would probably choose his friend Denzel Washington.

"Denzel’s older than me now so Denzel wouldn’t be able to play the young me but that’s who I would want," Will shared.

Dolly Parton has recently been discussing making a musical biopic about her life and she might already have a lead actress lined up. Back in 2014, she shared that she had been talking with Reese Witherspoon about playing her on screen. While Dolly was unsure at first, she says that Reese’s confidence convinced her she would nail the role.

"Reese Witherspoon is a dear friend of mine…We were talking about my life story, and I went, 'Well people always say to me, 'Why don't you get Reese Witherspoon [to play you].’ And I always say, 'Her boobs ain't big enough! I think she's too little to rag this around! I wouldn't put that on her.' But Reese said, 'Well, there's padding, I've got enough to do it!' I said, 'Well, we're [talking] about it,’" Dolly said on "Lorraine."

Before Anne Heche’s untimely passing, she revealed that she would want either Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell to portray her on screen. Anne explained that she believed that "those two girls" had the ability to "pull off the humor that I have" while also doing justice to "the journey that I’ve gone through."

"Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell! I’ve already thought about it…The two of them share a personality ability to face the world the way that I would want, that I feel like I have and would want portrayed," she said on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast.

Miles Teller says that after meeting Oscar Isaac, he believes the actor would be a good fit to portray him in a biopic. He also joked that if Oscar isn’t up for the role, he could always turn to Christopher Walken.

"I just met Oscar Isaac and I think Oscar and I kind of have a similar quality going on so I’d say him. Or Christopher Walken just so I could see a version of me but with his panache on there. Would be very cool," Miles told Vanity Fair .

Gladys Knight has been thinking about who would play her in a biopic for quite some time and says she always comes back to Kelly Rowland. On several occasions, Gladys has said that she thinks Kelly would be great for the role.