Prince Harry on How Princess Diana Would Feel About William Rift

Getty

In his new book Harry also describes seeing a woman who "claimed to have powers" in an effort to connect with his late mother

The rift between royal brothers Harry and William is one of the most talked about family conflicts.

But what would their deceased mother, Princess Diana, think about her sons being estranged? Prince Harry has attempted to answer that question in a preview clip from his upcoming interview on "Good Morning America" airing January 9.

The 38-year-old's family drama is once again making headlines with the upcoming release of his memoir "Spare," debuting the day after his GMA appearance. The book was prematurely leaked in its Spanish language version and excerpts swiftly began circulating online.

The most startling revelations center on his relationship with his brother -- including an account of an alleged physical fight with William.

When asked on GMA about what his mom would think, Harry replied: "I think she would be sad."

However, he went on to note, "I think she'd be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship."

Harry -- who was 12 in 1997 when his mother was killed in a car crash -- said that despite the family rift he has never felt closer to his mother than now.

"I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30," he said.

In his new book, Harry also describes seeing a woman who "claimed to have powers" in an effort to connect with his late mother.

He said the woman told him "you're living the life she couldn't. You’re living the life she wanted for you" and described the encounter as powerful.

"Your mother is with you," the woman said as Harry says he replied, "I know. I've felt that of late."